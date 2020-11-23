Beatrice A. Lachajewski
of Westland - Passed away November 23, 2020. Age 95. Dear sister of Lorraine (Bob) Licht, the late Robert (the late Theresa), the late Stanley (the late Peggy) Loving aunt of Robert (Debra), James, Gary (Mary), David (Michelle), the late Daniel, Kathy (Dennis), and Lori (Nick). Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. She will lie instate at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Tr. (W. of Telegraph) Saturday 10 am until time of her funeral mass at 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com