1/1
Beatriz Alvarez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatriz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatriz Alvarez

Beatriz Alvarez Alvarez passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Ciudad de Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico on January 19, 1936. Daughter of Enrique Alvarez (de Guadalajara) and Librada Avila Alvarez (de San Luis Potosi). Married to Pedro Salomon Alvarez (dec'd) survived by children: Pedro E. Alvarez (Judy), Noemi Alvarez and David Carlos Alvarez (Sandee) and grandchildren Jason, Vincent, Peter, Isaac, Vanessa, Mariana, Nino and Marissa; and 17 great grandchildren. Siblings, Conception Martinez (dec'd), Lorenzo "Larry" Alvarez (dec'd), Bertha Enrique (dec'd) Rosa (dec'd) Felipe Alvarez (dec'd), Enriqueta Calzada, Diego Alvarez (dec'd). She worked in Detroit for Canton China Restaurant Supplier. A State of Michigan certified Cosmetologist. She taught Spanish and Mexican Cuisine in the Dearborn Public Schools. She managed Max's Deli in Detroit's Corktown. Office Manager at Dr. Schovitz's Medical Office, LSG Sky Chefs Detroit's Metropolitan Airport and The Golden Rooster Restaurant in Detroit, Michigan. For online condolences go to:www.craigflaglerpalms.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved