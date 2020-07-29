Beatriz Alvarez



Beatriz Alvarez Alvarez passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Ciudad de Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico on January 19, 1936. Daughter of Enrique Alvarez (de Guadalajara) and Librada Avila Alvarez (de San Luis Potosi). Married to Pedro Salomon Alvarez (dec'd) survived by children: Pedro E. Alvarez (Judy), Noemi Alvarez and David Carlos Alvarez (Sandee) and grandchildren Jason, Vincent, Peter, Isaac, Vanessa, Mariana, Nino and Marissa; and 17 great grandchildren. Siblings, Conception Martinez (dec'd), Lorenzo "Larry" Alvarez (dec'd), Bertha Enrique (dec'd) Rosa (dec'd) Felipe Alvarez (dec'd), Enriqueta Calzada, Diego Alvarez (dec'd). She worked in Detroit for Canton China Restaurant Supplier. A State of Michigan certified Cosmetologist. She taught Spanish and Mexican Cuisine in the Dearborn Public Schools. She managed Max's Deli in Detroit's Corktown. Office Manager at Dr. Schovitz's Medical Office, LSG Sky Chefs Detroit's Metropolitan Airport and The Golden Rooster Restaurant in Detroit, Michigan. For online condolences go to:www.craigflaglerpalms.com.









