1/1
Benedict M. Evola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benedict's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benedict M. Evola

- - President of Evola Music for 30 years. Age 89. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Gallagher) for 66 years. Beloved father of Michael (Joanne Tepper), Janet Evola-Tate, James (Teresa), Joan Herrinton (Paul), Judy Evola (Robert Iseler), Jacqueline Evola (Julio Aravena). Dear grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of eleven. Brother to Mary Giamane. Funeral Mass Monday, August 10, 2020, 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, 48323. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Due to COVID-19 and church limitations, attendance at this funeral viewing and mass is very limited to keep everyone who loved Ben safe. The family appreciates your continued prayers. The link to the video of Ben's funeral mass will be available on the Desmond website by Tuesday morning. Memorial Tributes to Knights of Columbus at Prince of Peace Parish or DeLaSalle High School. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign Tribute Wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved