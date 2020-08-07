Benedict M. Evola- - President of Evola Music for 30 years. Age 89. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Gallagher) for 66 years. Beloved father of Michael (Joanne Tepper), Janet Evola-Tate, James (Teresa), Joan Herrinton (Paul), Judy Evola (Robert Iseler), Jacqueline Evola (Julio Aravena). Dear grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of eleven. Brother to Mary Giamane. Funeral Mass Monday, August 10, 2020, 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, 48323. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Due to COVID-19 and church limitations, attendance at this funeral viewing and mass is very limited to keep everyone who loved Ben safe. The family appreciates your continued prayers. The link to the video of Ben's funeral mass will be available on the Desmond website by Tuesday morning. Memorial Tributes to Knights of Columbus at Prince of Peace Parish or DeLaSalle High School. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign Tribute Wall at