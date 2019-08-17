|
|
Benjamin S. Smith, Jr.
Detroit - Benjamin Sandipher "Sandy" Smith, Jr., aged 66, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14 surrounded by family. Sandy was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 28, 1952. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca; stepchildren Elena (Prashant), Georgianna, Leonidas (Brigitte) and Christopher; ex-wives Maria and Janetha; brothers Bob (Sue) and David (Tracey); grandchildren Kathryn, Zoe, Harper, Nicolas, Marcus, and Sophie; and his beloved dog Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Ann Smith. Sandy was above all a loving father and an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to his favorite charity Detroit Dog Rescue. The family will host a private celebration of life on Saturday.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 17, 2019