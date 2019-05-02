|
|
Bernadine J. Zaborney
- - Bernadine J. Zaborney, 87, passed away April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Cherished mother of Mark, Paula, Ann (Mary Kline) Zaborney and the late Eric. Dearest grandmother of Erica Cuneo, Elaine (Shawn) Cates, Chelsea (Wil Nosseck) Bylsma, Nina Zaborney Kline, and Chloe Zaborney Kline. Loving great-grandmother of Justin Shamblin, Jacob Cates, Robert Cates, Zachary Cates and Brayden Lawson. Adored sister of MaryAnn Webber. A visitation will be held Saturday, 12-7 pm with a Funeral Service 7 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia. The family will be having a Time of Sharing after the funeral service. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Bernard Soup Kitchen 322 W. Chisolm St., Alpena, MI 49707.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 2, 2019