St. Clair Shores - Age 95. August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gustave Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Bob Bauman, Mary Ann Bauman (Barton Dawson), Therese Menko (Fred), Michele Bauman (Jim Hanley), and Nancy Bauman (Anthony Sandler). Proud grandmother of Lauren, Dan, Tom, Jennifer, Robert, Justin, Scott, Todd, Fred Jr., Deanna, Nicole, Amanda, Jacob, Claire, and Alexis. Great-grandmother of 12. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Monday 9:30 am until the time of the Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 23, 2019