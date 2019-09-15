|
Bernard Ellsworth Sullivan
- - Once every 99 years you might have the good fortune to meet a man like Bernard Ellsworth Sullivan. He was a father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, philanthropist, art lover, scholar, mentor and friend. The only thing sharper than his wardrobe was his wit. The former he was born without—earned through a lifetime of hard work—and the latter he employed to remove obstacles before him and carve paths forward. Born November 2, 1919 in Newark, New Jersey, seemingly nothing could stand in Mr. Sullivan's way. An orphan during the Great Depression, he went on to run several successful businesses, eventually retiring from the Sullivan Corporation. During retirement, he mentored entrepreneurs and supported the arts. Mr. Sullivan could comprehend the most complex ideas, which he reduced to their simplest forms and shared in the form of life lessons with those who had the privilege of knowing him. His thoughtfulness led to the betterment of all he encountered, and he leaves behind countless admirers from all walks of life who will testify that their lives were enriched by Mr. Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan died peacefully at his home in Rochester Hills, Michigan on September 6, 2019. With his passing the world has lost a special person, but the wisdom he shared lives on in the memories of all those he has touched. Preceded in death by his son Dale Sullivan. He is survived by daughter Sharon Krinock, son Gary Sullivan (Gail), eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
