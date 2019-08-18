|
|
Bernard P LePage Sr.
Stanwood - Bernie LePage of Stanwood, Michigan, formally from Madison Heights, died peacefully on Friday August 9th. Bernie is survived by his loving wife Janet of 69 years. Father of Bernie (Cindy) Ray, Theresa (Mike), Bill (Elizabeth), Michael, Mark (Amanda), Eddie (Deceased), Brian, Debbie (Jerry), and Janet. He also has 26 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. There is going to be a celebration of Bernie's life on Friday, August 23rd, 2019, from 12-4PM at the Elks, located at 2549 Elliot, Troy MI 48083.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019