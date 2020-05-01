Bernard Stanley Urbanik, Sr.



Royal Oak - Bernard Stanley Urbanik, Sr. passed away on April 20, 2020 at age 95. Mr. Urbanik lived in Royal Oak, MI for 70 years and belonged to Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, MI. He was born in Flint, MI on January 2, 1925. He was a fraternal twin to Benedict Francis Urbanik now also deceased.



He graduated All Saints Catholic High School in 1943. He served as an Aviation Ordnance Man in the US Navy during WWII. He was employed by RJR Tobacco Company for about 50 years. He was a passionate Detroit Tiger fan his entire life.



He wed Irene Elizabeth Smela on February 26, 1949. She passed away on July 2, 2003. They are survived by four children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Statewide pandemic conditions preclude public viewing or funeral mass. He will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.









