Bernardine Wozniak
- - Bernardine Wozniak (nee Albert), Age 93, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred "Luckie". Loving mother of Gary, David (Lori) and the late Duane. Dear sister of the late Eddie Albert. Sister in law of Virginia Wozniak. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bernardine was a member of the St. Lawrence Altar Society and Senior Club, Transfiguration Parish Madonna Guild and Alumni Association, Alliance of Poles group 174, volunteered for the American Red Cross for 26 years, D.A.V. Lifetime Member Chapter 129. Instate Tuesday, May 7th 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Utica. Memorials appreciated to Transfiguration Parish, 5830 Simon K., Hamtramck 48212. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 28, 2019