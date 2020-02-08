|
Bernice G. Lezotte
Dearborn Heights - February 7, 2020, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Mark (Patricia Little), Neil (Vicky), and the late David. Cherished grandmother of Patrick, Adam (Brianna Williamson) and Ellen. Adored sister of Margaret Breil and the late Frank Adams. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 14, 5-8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In State Saturday, February 15, 9am until the 10am Funeral Mass at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 15603 Wick Rd., Allen Park (East of Allen Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020