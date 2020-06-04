Bernice K. Amell
Bernice K. Amell (née Robbins), age 98, a longtime resident of Royal Oak, Michigan, passed away June 2, 2020. She was born April 28, 1922 in West Des Moines, Iowa to James and Mae Robbins. Bernice married the love of her life, Roy L. Amell, on May 15, 1942 at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak. She was preceded in death by Roy in 1984; her son Daniel R. Amell in 2016; her parents, and 4 siblings. She is survived by her children John (Mary) Amell of Holland, Michigan, Janice (Tom) Piira of Dublin, Ohio, and Robin (Brian) Murawski of Madison Heights, Michigan; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many loving friends and family.
Bernice was a woman of great faith and a longtime member of the Hazel Park Eastern Stars. She loved her family, reading, and spending long hours in her beloved garden.
A private burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy. A memorial service in honor of Bernice will held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or a hospice organization are appreciated. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.