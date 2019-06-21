Resources
Garden City - Bernice Koepke (Fenton-Kovacs), 66 of Garden City MI, passed away 6-16-19. She is proceeded in death by James Fenton and is survived by James Kovacs along with her children Michael (Lori) Fenton, Christie Prentice and Brian Fenton (Lynn). She is also survived by her siblings William (Margret) Koepke, Karen (Paul) Urbani, James Koepke and Phillip Koepke (Robert Schiele), her grandchildren Jacob (Zahraa) Saad, Hailee (Caleb) Burns, Olivia Fenton, Peyton Prentice, Cooper Fenton and her great grandchildren Liam, Gabriel, Jenna, and Jeriah. Treasured Mother, sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Best Friend to many. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 21, 2019
