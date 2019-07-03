|
|
Beryl Ann Monk
Gulf Shores, AL - Beryl Ann Monk passed away on June 27, 2019. She was 84 years old, born May 24, 1935 in Greenwich (near London) in England. Beryl was person of great charisma. She loved gardening and was once involved in the Canton Soccer Club coaching girls' soccer. She was a longtime resident of Gulf Shores, Alabama and was active in the local community.
She was the beloved wife of David for 57 years. Loving mother of David and Howard (Susan). Devoted grandmother of Ian, Evan, and Stephanie.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, from 1-4 p.m. at 1676 N. Kellogg Road, Howell, MI, 48843.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 3, 2019