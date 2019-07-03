Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1676 N. Kellogg Road
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Ann Monk


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beryl Ann Monk Obituary
Beryl Ann Monk

Gulf Shores, AL - Beryl Ann Monk passed away on June 27, 2019. She was 84 years old, born May 24, 1935 in Greenwich (near London) in England. Beryl was person of great charisma. She loved gardening and was once involved in the Canton Soccer Club coaching girls' soccer. She was a longtime resident of Gulf Shores, Alabama and was active in the local community.

She was the beloved wife of David for 57 years. Loving mother of David and Howard (Susan). Devoted grandmother of Ian, Evan, and Stephanie.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, from 1-4 p.m. at 1676 N. Kellogg Road, Howell, MI, 48843.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.