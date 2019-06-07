|
|
Bessie "Babs" Barefield
Detroit - Bessie Stephens Barefield, affectionately known as "Babs", was the beloved mother to Joan, Spencer and Barbara Barefield, wife of Dr. Alwin S. Barefield, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She passed away on May 31, 2019, at age 92. She was born in her family's hometown of Stephensville, Mississippi, founded in 1868 by her great-grandparents following slavery. She lived most of her life in Detroit.
Her visitation will be on Saturday, June 8, 2-5 pm at the Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, Mi 48235. Her funeral will be on Sunday, June 9 at the Plymouth Union Church in Christ, 600 E. Warren, Detroit, MI 48211. Family Hour at 3 pm, Funeral Service at 4 pm. Internment at Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, June 10 at 10 am.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 7, 2019