Grosse Pointe Woods - Grosse Pointe Woods - Bessie Patouhas; Age 84; January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Athan Patouhas. Loving mother of Zoe Stassinopoulos (Leo) and John Patouhas. Dearest grandmother of John Stassinopoulos (Nicole), Leo Stassinopoulos Jr. (Vivi), and the late Thomas Stassinopoulos and great grandmother of Zoe, Thomas, Leo, Thomas, and Nathan. Dear sister of Nitsa Papathanasopoulos, Larry Pappas (Janet), and the late Athanasios Papathanasopoulos (Vicki). Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8pm with a Trisagion Service 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Saturday; Instate 10:00am until the time of the funeral 10:30am at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Share a memory at: verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020