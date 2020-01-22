Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Greek Orthodox Church
11455 Metro Parkway
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Bessie Patouhas Obituary
Bessie Patouhas

Grosse Pointe Woods - Grosse Pointe Woods - Bessie Patouhas; Age 84; January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Athan Patouhas. Loving mother of Zoe Stassinopoulos (Leo) and John Patouhas. Dearest grandmother of John Stassinopoulos (Nicole), Leo Stassinopoulos Jr. (Vivi), and the late Thomas Stassinopoulos and great grandmother of Zoe, Thomas, Leo, Thomas, and Nathan. Dear sister of Nitsa Papathanasopoulos, Larry Pappas (Janet), and the late Athanasios Papathanasopoulos (Vicki). Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8pm with a Trisagion Service 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Saturday; Instate 10:00am until the time of the funeral 10:30am at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Share a memory at: verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
