Beth Kay Wysong (Diener)
Beth Kay Wysong (Diener) age 59, loving wife of Jon Wysong for 35 years. Proud mother of daughter Alexis Wysong and son Jarrad Wysong. Adoring daughter of Harold and Sharron Diener. Dear sister of Laurie Diener and Len Diener. She is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Beth passed with her family at her side on October 19th, 2020 after a short battle with ovarian cancer. Beth graduated from Oakland University with a BS Mechanical Engineering in 1983, going on to work in the automotive industry. She spent the last 21 years working for Atlas Copco (Henrob) where she cherished the relationships she developed. She loved every moment and memory she made with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling whenever she could. Considered a kind and gentle soul to everyone she met, she also had a soft spot for animals. Beth will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her. An event will be held at a later date and communicated to all that wish to attend in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
