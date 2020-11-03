1/1
Bettejean Ahee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettejean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettejean Ahee

Grosse Pointe Shores - Bettejean Ahee (nee Joseph); Owner of Edmund T. Ahee Jeweler's in Grosse Pointe Woods died October 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Bettejean was a lifelong philanthropist and founding parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea. The Ahee family lost a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The community lost one of its truest friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund T. Ahee. Loving mother of Lowell (Gina), Pamela (Chuck Thomas), Peter (Lisa), Gregory (Beth), Christopher (Julie), John (Connie), and the late Edmund T. Jr. (Eoanna). Dearest grandmother of Lowell Jr., Erica (Scott Thomas), Jennifer (Matthew Savage), Brielle, Alexis, Charles Thomas (January), Alex Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, Edmund III (Kari), Nicholas (Megan), Stefan, Andre, Adrianna (Max Birnbaum), Anthony (Megan), Alexander (Nicole), Gregory, William, Christopher (Theresa), Lauren (Mark Aliahmad), Zachary and Anna. Dearest great grandmother to 23 great grandchilren. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be not be a public visitation or public funeral. The Ahee Family has asked that you join them via live stream. The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be live streamed on the Solanus Casey Center website: www.solanuscenter.org on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10am. In keeping with the lifelong efforts of Edmund and Bettejean to feed the hungry and clothe the poor, the Ahee Family would appreciate memorial contributions be made in their honor to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207, www.thecapuchins.org Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved