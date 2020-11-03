Bettejean Ahee
Grosse Pointe Shores - Bettejean Ahee (nee Joseph); Owner of Edmund T. Ahee Jeweler's in Grosse Pointe Woods died October 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Bettejean was a lifelong philanthropist and founding parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea. The Ahee family lost a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The community lost one of its truest friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund T. Ahee. Loving mother of Lowell (Gina), Pamela (Chuck Thomas), Peter (Lisa), Gregory (Beth), Christopher (Julie), John (Connie), and the late Edmund T. Jr. (Eoanna). Dearest grandmother of Lowell Jr., Erica (Scott Thomas), Jennifer (Matthew Savage), Brielle, Alexis, Charles Thomas (January), Alex Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, Edmund III (Kari), Nicholas (Megan), Stefan, Andre, Adrianna (Max Birnbaum), Anthony (Megan), Alexander (Nicole), Gregory, William, Christopher (Theresa), Lauren (Mark Aliahmad), Zachary and Anna. Dearest great grandmother to 23 great grandchilren. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be not be a public visitation or public funeral. The Ahee Family has asked that you join them via live stream. The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be live streamed on the Solanus Casey Center website: www.solanuscenter.org
on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10am. In keeping with the lifelong efforts of Edmund and Bettejean to feed the hungry and clothe the poor, the Ahee Family would appreciate memorial contributions be made in their honor to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207, www.thecapuchins.org
