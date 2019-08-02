|
|
Betty A. Kroll
Garden City - Passed away July 31, 2019 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Janice (Ron) Sobieski, Carolyn (the late Tom) Madden and Karen (Dave) Pyle. Cherished grandmother of 5. Visitation Friday 9:30 am at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 2, 2019