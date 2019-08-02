Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Garden City - Passed away July 31, 2019 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Janice (Ron) Sobieski, Carolyn (the late Tom) Madden and Karen (Dave) Pyle. Cherished grandmother of 5. Visitation Friday 9:30 am at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 2, 2019
