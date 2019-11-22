|
Betty J. Kazmier
Cary, NC - Betty J. Kazmier, beloved mother of Laura (Kazmier) Teeple and mother-in-law of Thomas Teeple of Cary, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, at Glenaire Presbyterian Retirement Community in Cary, North Carolina.
Born on February 28, 1928, in Detroit Michigan, to Carroll and Margaret McFarland, Betty was the oldest of three. She met her husband Richard in Michigan, and enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage residing in Redford Township, Beverly Hills and Trenton, Michigan. Betty and Rich shared the love of travel, music, dancing and spending time with friends and family.
Betty worked and retired from the Redford Township school system as an Assistant Librarian. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, and researching genealogy.
She is survived by her daughter Laura and son-in-law Tom, also her brother James (Sharon) McFarland of Woodhaven, Michigan. She is predeceased by her husband Richard, brother Charles (Jane) McFarland and sister-in-law Louise McFarland of Trenton, Michigan. Betty is survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many loving friends both in Cary, North Carolina and Detroit, Michigan area.
Betty was a loving and caring daughter, wife and mother, sister and aunt. She made friends easily and was loved by everyone she met. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial Services are planned with dates to be determined at Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary, North Carolina, and in Trenton, Michigan.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019