Betty J. Moore
Betty J. Moore

Livonia - Of Livonia, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2020.

Beloved wife of Bob for 48 years. Loving mother of Robert (Brandy) Moore and Jennifer (Ed) Pleet. Dearest grandmother of Brooklyn, Grace, Drew, Hannah, Griffin and Nick. Sister in law of Cal (Ramona) Moore and the late Chuck Moore. Aunt of Lisa, Gwen, Talia and Olivia.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice.

Please share a memory of Betty on her Tribute Wall at www.rggrharris.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
