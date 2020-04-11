|
Betty Jane Byrwa
Betty Jane Byrwa Age 84, Transitioned to eternal life on March 31, 2020. Betty was born May 19, 1935 in Elkton, MD. Proceeded in death by her husband Stanley Byrwa brothers Dan, Will, Frank and Bob, and parents Alonzo & Charlotte (Coulson) Speace and stepson David Byrwa.
Survived by loving daughter Maria (Joe) Willoughby, sons Sam (Becky) Finch; Frank (Kathy) Finch; Paul (Kelly) Cameron; Steve (Danita) Cameron; Ken (Anita) Cameron, stepchildren Judy Byrwa; Kathy Berry, Tim Byrwa and many grand & great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Elkton Highschool in MD in 1953, became an executive secretary for oil and trucking industries before moving to Michigan. She settled in Hazel Park for 26 years. She retired from Hazel Park Schools in 1999 where she was known to many as 'Mama Betty'. She loved spending her time outdoors in "God's country". She was known through her final day for having a fun 'firecracker' personality.
Services will be held after COVID-19 precautions are lifted. Visit her Life Story to sign guestbook and for future details at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020