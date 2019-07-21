|
Betty Jean Morris
Roseville - Morris, Betty July 17, 2019 Age 85. Beloved mother of Gretchen (Tom) Archinal and Karyl (Kevin) Eckerle. Loving grandmother of Maggie, Sam, Stephen, Benji, and Noah. Memorial service Thursday, July 25 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 375 Lothrup, Grosse Pointe Farms. There will be a visitation from 4:30 to 5:30 with the service beginning at 5:30. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church Music Fund, Henry Ford Neonatal Unit or the Henry Ford Transplant Institute. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019