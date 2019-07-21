Services
St Paul Evangelical Lutheran
375 Lothrop Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
375 Lothrup
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
375 Lothrup
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Betty Jean Morris

Betty Jean Morris Obituary
Betty Jean Morris

Roseville - Morris, Betty July 17, 2019 Age 85. Beloved mother of Gretchen (Tom) Archinal and Karyl (Kevin) Eckerle. Loving grandmother of Maggie, Sam, Stephen, Benji, and Noah. Memorial service Thursday, July 25 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 375 Lothrup, Grosse Pointe Farms. There will be a visitation from 4:30 to 5:30 with the service beginning at 5:30. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church Music Fund, Henry Ford Neonatal Unit or the Henry Ford Transplant Institute. ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
