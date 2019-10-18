Services
Betty Karwoski, age 89, passed away October 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Roy Koponen. Loving mother of Kristine Miller and Paul (Kathleen). Dear grandmother of Olivia, Sarah, Kevin (Ashley) Miller, Sean Miller and Christopher Gabriel. Great-grandmother of Alyssa and Abigail Miller. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Thaddeus and son John. A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date. Donations in her name are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
