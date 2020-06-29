Betty Lou HiltonRedford - Betty Lou (Haylett) Hilton, age 84, of Redford left her earthly family on Saturday, June 27, 2020, and joined her husband, Max Hilton, in Heaven. She was born to Forrest and Gladys (Hutchins) Haylett on August 9, 1935, in Bethel Township. Betty and Max were married on January 9, 1954, and enjoyed a beautiful 62 year marriage. She was a beautiful, independent woman who enjoyed going to estate sales and loved nature (especially butterflies). But, her true passion was her grandchildren. Betty's selfless heart was always filled with the love of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.Beloved mother of Sue Zincke (Pat Milliken ), Sandy (Walt) Grysko , Debbie (Tim) Nester; nine grandchildren, Walter John (Jen) Grysko, Max Grysko, Joe Grysko, Tom (Cal) Nester, Brad (Jen) Nester, Shaun (Courtney) Nester, Dave (Kim) Nester, Brett Nester, Shelby Nester; great-grandmother of 10 and great-great grandmother of 1; sister of Jake (Cora Jean) Haylett; many loving nieces and nephews; and dear companion of Bill Fifer.Betty is preceded in death by her husband Max, grandson Michael Grysko, son-in-law Bill Zincke and siblings: Velma, Olen, Alice, Anna Mae, and Max (Mike) Haylett.It was Betty's wishes to be cremated and an intimate family service was held. At Betty's request, if memorials are chosen, please make checks payable to DCAA with a memo line of "Michael Grysko Scholarship" (in memory of her grandson) 1055 Silvery Lane, Dearborn, MI 48128.Arrangements by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.