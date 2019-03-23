|
Betty Lou Sulfridge
Punta Gorda, FL - Betty Lou Sulfridge, 91, died in Punta Gorda, FL on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Born Betty Lou Colvin to Samuel and Marguerite Colvin in Berrien Springs, MI, she majored in Psychology and Sociology at Kalamazoo College and earned an MA in Psychology at Wayne State University. She worked for the Detroit Cerebral Palsy Center, Wayne County Clinic for Child Study, Children's Aid and Family Service of Macomb County, and Macomb County Juvenile Court. For 22 years she was a School Psychologist in the East Detroit Public Schools.
In Detroit she met a handsome Virginian, David Sulfridge, and said to herself, "That's the kind of man I'd like to marry!" They married in 1954 and had two children. From Highland Park they moved to a new home in Clintondale Township in 1956 and then to Grosse Pointe Woods in 1967. In 1988 they retired to Punta Gorda, FL.
Betty loved to sing. She sang with the Grosse Pointe Community Chorus and the Charlotte Chorale; even in the absence of a group, she sang at home every day.
She and David had many sailing adventures in the Great Lakes and later in Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. She also enjoyed travel to Asia, Europe, and Alaska and visits with family across the US.
A Life Member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), she was active in the Shores Branch in Michigan and the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch in Florida. In Charlotte County she was also active with the League of Women Voters and the Charlotte County Council on Aging.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Sulfridge of Ft. Washington, MD, son David Sulfridge of Wheaton, IL , grandson Steven Sulfridge, granddaughter Susan Sulfridge, great-grandson Cohen Koncar, and 15 nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 23, 2019