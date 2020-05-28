Betty Louise Milowe



Betty Louise Milowe passed peacefully at Sunrise assisted living facility on May 21, 2020. A loving wife and mother, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John and daughter, Mary Alice. Survived by her children John (Julie) Milowe, Lynn (Douglas) Bidigare, Anne (Maureen) Milowe, Christine (Eric) Simon, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A lifelong resident of Detroit and Harper Woods, Betty was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace parish and a retired Registered Nurse from St. John Hospital. Her love of travel led her to serve as a nurse in Hawaii and later raise her family in Harper Woods.



Betty was known for her caring, nurturing and generous spirit. Much of her free time involved volunteering her nursing skills. Never one to seek the center of attention, she always loved a good party or a good game of cards. She hosted family and friends on numerous occasions and no one ever went hungry at Betty's! Funeral arrangements pending.









