- - Ohlrich, Beverly Ann age 79 September 1, 2019-Beloved mother of Dave (Susan) Ohlrich, Jim Ohlrich, and Marvin (Becky) Ohlrich. Loving grandmother of Christopher Ohlrich (Mary), Jessica, and Scott Ohlrich. Also survived by her brother Robert (Sharon) Finkbeiner, and many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday from 5-9pm and Friday 2-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mrs. Ohlrich will lay in state Saturday 10 am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families St. Dorothy campus, 12253 Frazho Rd. in Waren, until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society, www.svdpusa.org Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019