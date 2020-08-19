Beverly Ann Rogers- - Beverly Ann Rogers, August 17, 2020, Age 80. Loving wife of Thomas Rogers. Beverly is survived by her sister, Carol Kucharek (Ed). Beverly was also the loving and cherished Grandmother to Jonnathon, son of Alan and Sandra Kassa Rogers; Madison and Nathan, children of David and Susan Rogers; and Evan, Alyssa and Megan, children of Thomas and Sheryl Rogers Catsburg. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver) Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.View obituary and sign tribute wall at