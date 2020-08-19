1/1
Beverly Ann Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Rogers

- - Beverly Ann Rogers, August 17, 2020, Age 80. Loving wife of Thomas Rogers. Beverly is survived by her sister, Carol Kucharek (Ed). Beverly was also the loving and cherished Grandmother to Jonnathon, son of Alan and Sandra Kassa Rogers; Madison and Nathan, children of David and Susan Rogers; and Evan, Alyssa and Megan, children of Thomas and Sheryl Rogers Catsburg. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver) Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
07:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved