Beverly Goldberg
West Bloomfield - Beverly Goldberg, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 04 December 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Goldberg. Cherished mother of Stacey (Bob) Shelton, Amy (Robert) Singer, and Alyssa (Joshua) Tobias. Proud grandmother of Seth and Samantha Byck, Zachary, Jordyn, and Olivia Singer, and Cady and Charlie Tobias. Loving sister of Peter (Marge) Fein, Susan (Bruce) Sitron, and Penny (Vernon) McGarity. Dear aunt of Hayley (Pat) Greenleaf, Jessica (Keith Nichols) McGarity , and the late Emily Sitron. Devoted daughter of the late Mildred Wise. Private family services 2:30 P.M. Sunday, DECEMBER 6, 2020.