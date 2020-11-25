1/
Sister Beverly Hindson
Sister Beverly Hindson

Monroe - Sister Beverly Hindson, IHM, died Nov. 21, 2020, at Promedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Beverly was born in Detroit on July 28, 1947, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Steinmetz) Hindson. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1965 and entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) that same year.

Sister Beverly's ministerial life included teaching and hospital chaplaincy. For more than 40 years, she accompanied countless children and their families through illness, death and bereavement at Children's Hospital of Michigan. Her compassionate care and listening ear always extended to staff as well, oftentimes beyond the walls of the hospital.

Beverly is survived by her beloved sister, Kathy Basnaw, several nieces and nephews and her IHM sisters.

A vigil service will be held at St. Cyprian Church, Riverview, Mich., on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Attendance is limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A private funeral liturgy and remembering will be held at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow. The services will be Livestreamed at https://bit.ly/39gyOrW and will remain available for viewing until Dec. 22. Arrangements under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
