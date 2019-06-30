|
|
Beverly Jane Klosterman Sandoe
Jacksonville, FL - Beverly Jane Klosterman Sandoe age 90, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 in Jacksonville FL. Born to the late Jack and Gladys Shelton on August 4, 1928 in Detroit, MI. Beverly attended Eastern High School and in 1947 she married George William Klosterman, who passed away in 1993. Beverly married the late Raymond E Sandoe in 1997. Beverly is survived by her children; George William Klosterman III and his wife Jane, Jack Michael Klosterman and his wife Lori, and Kirk Allen Klosterman; her grandchildren Melissa Klosterman Merger, Tammy Klosterman Brown, Jack M Klosterman Jr, Mary Klosterman Notario, Nicole Klosterman Kearney, Sarah Klosterman, Kirk A Klosterman Jr, Carolyn Klosterman Schaerer; her great grandchildren Christopher Merger, Erich Merger, Jason Brown, Victoria Brown, Cali Notario, Thomas Notario, Romeo Notario, Kaylee Klosterman, Abbey Klosterman, Chloe Klosterman, Caleb Schaerer, and Noah Schaerer. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Beverly's life on Friday July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Harry J Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152, interment will follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia Mi. In lieu of flowers donations to the , would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019