Beverly Joan Matheny
Beverly Joan Matheny, age 83, of Adrian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 28, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born October 2, 1936, in Detroit to Wilfred and Edna (Herweyer) Steadman. On August 23, 1958, she married Richard P. Matheny in Warren, Michigan. Beverly was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus. She had worked for the Garden City Hospital for 22 years. Beverly enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, and bead art.
She is survived by her husband Richard; two sons, Richard M. Matheny (Becca) of Corunna, Michigan and Stephen C. (Maria Tranchida) Matheny of West Bloomfield, Michigan; one daughter, Michele (Robert) Gardner of Adrian, Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Teal (Ryan) Morrice, Patrick (Michelle) Matheny, Taylor Gardner, Haley (Jake) McNulty, Matteo Matheny, Morgan Gardner, and Anthony Matheny; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Steadman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus with Fr. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020