|
|
Beverly Kozlowski
Eastpointe - Beverly Jean Kozlowski of Eastpointe, MI, 75, passed away at home with her sons Thomas & Daniel by her side. Beverly was born May 25,1943 in Shreveport, LA to the late Thomas and Mildred Blakeley. She is predeceased by her husband Richard and sister Elizabeth Bridgewater (Jim) and survived by her brother Jim Blakeley (Gigi). Beverly was a wonderful and loving mother to her children Karen Woolman (Michael), Thomas (Teresiana), Daniel, Steven (Tracy). She was blessed to have five granddaughters; Chelsea Kupraszewicz (Joseph), Kalee Silas (Corey), Stephanie (Donnie), Samantha, Alyssa, great-grandson Henry and another great-grandchild on the way.
Family and friends were very important to her. She leaves behind sister-in-law Patricia Schultz, many nieces and nephews from Michigan and out-of-state, cousins and childhood friends from Shreveport, LA. There was a special place in her heart for her longtime dear friends, Pauline, Barb and the late Marie.
Beverly will be cremated and family members will hold a private gathering at a later date to celebrate her life.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 4, 2019