Services
Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kozlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Kozlowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Kozlowski Obituary
Beverly Kozlowski

Eastpointe - Beverly Jean Kozlowski of Eastpointe, MI, 75, passed away at home with her sons Thomas & Daniel by her side. Beverly was born May 25,1943 in Shreveport, LA to the late Thomas and Mildred Blakeley. She is predeceased by her husband Richard and sister Elizabeth Bridgewater (Jim) and survived by her brother Jim Blakeley (Gigi). Beverly was a wonderful and loving mother to her children Karen Woolman (Michael), Thomas (Teresiana), Daniel, Steven (Tracy). She was blessed to have five granddaughters; Chelsea Kupraszewicz (Joseph), Kalee Silas (Corey), Stephanie (Donnie), Samantha, Alyssa, great-grandson Henry and another great-grandchild on the way.

Family and friends were very important to her. She leaves behind sister-in-law Patricia Schultz, many nieces and nephews from Michigan and out-of-state, cousins and childhood friends from Shreveport, LA. There was a special place in her heart for her longtime dear friends, Pauline, Barb and the late Marie.

Beverly will be cremated and family members will hold a private gathering at a later date to celebrate her life.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now