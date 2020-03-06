Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
1932 - 2020
Bharatkumar Sanghvi Obituary
Bharatkumar Sanghvi

Livonia - Age 87 Beloved husband of Jaydevi. Dear father of Rajiv and Binit (Angela). Grandfather of Amit, Aakash, Armaan, Shivani and Amar. Brother of Dr. Indravadan (Jasu), Dr. Siddarth (Kumudini), Dr. Madhurika and Dr. Sudha Patel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 11am with a 12 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to MAIFS (Michigan Asian Indian Family Services) www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
