Detroit, - Mr. Bill Camp, 62, of Detroit, died Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. He was the victim of a fatal traffic accident while bicycling.

Bill was an exceptionally kind individual who in a quiet, but steadfast way was transcendent, forging his own path to achieve great personal and career success.

His loss will be mourned by all those who knew him because to know Bill was to love him and to be loved by him. The enormity of the impact Bill had on his large family, coworkers and many longtime close friends is beyond words.

William Thomas Camp was born in Midland, Michigan. He was the fifth of six children born to Robert D. Camp and Norma Nehil Camp, both natives of Midland.

Bill loved freedom and received from his mother and father a strong spirit and a radiant soul. He was never more alive than while enjoying one of his many lifelong enthusiasms, which included cars, gardening, and boats.

His great love for the automobile began early. He worked in the family car business in high school and earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Midland's Northwood University.

In 1988, he moved to Birmingham, Michigan. While working there, Bill met his lifelong partner Paul F. Butcher. They wed in 1995. Sharing a passion for life, they developed a wide circle of friends to fill it.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
