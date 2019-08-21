Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stoney Creek Metropark at banquet tent near boat launch
4300 Main Park Dr
Shelby Township, MI
Billie Jeanne Dortenzio


1953 - 2019
Billie Jeanne Dortenzio Obituary
Billie Jeanne Dortenzio

Clinton Township - Born on December 2nd, 1953, Billie Jeanne Dortenzio went to be with her Lord on August 15, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital in Detroit. After a courageous battle with cancer Billie left her family and friends for a better life in heaven. As a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a niece and a friend she was loved by everyone around her.

Billie Dortenzio is survived by siblings Albert (Dagmar), Toni, Florence (John), Scott (Karen), Charles (Jacquelyn), Robin, Heidi, Aunts Carol Lang and Claire Wellmen, nieces and nephews Srdjan, Ryan, Anthony, Kristina, Kyle, Drew, Brianna, and 3 great-nieces. She is predeceased in death by her mother and father Albert and Helena Dortenzio and her brother Guy Arlo.

Billie took peoples pain away as a massage therapist, ensuring a more comfortable life for those who needed it. She was a down to earth person who was able to connect with the world through animals as she handled the care and maintenance of horses. No matter the day or age she was always accompanied by a faithful companion dog; her last one being Bentley.

Billie had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile on her face and undoubtedly was able to put a smile on whoever was around her. She enjoyed kayaking and being outdoors and loved spending time with her family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Stoney Creek Metropark at banquet tent near boat launch. 4300 Main Park Dr, Shelby Township, MI 48316.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 21, 2019
