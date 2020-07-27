1/
Billy E. Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy E. Harrison

Billy E. Harrison, age 87, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Betsy, children Lee (Priscilla) Harrison, Dianne Lehman, Debora Harrison, and Karlene Harrison, 6 grandchildren, 17 great, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Bill was born on August 23, 1932 and grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at McLouth Steel in Gibraltar, MI until early retirement in 1988. They lived in Anderson, SC until 2018 when they moved to Columbia, TN.

Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home - Spring Hill, TN. Interment at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Full details at: https://springhill-memorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved