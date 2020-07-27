Billy E. Harrison
Billy E. Harrison, age 87, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Betsy, children Lee (Priscilla) Harrison, Dianne Lehman, Debora Harrison, and Karlene Harrison, 6 grandchildren, 17 great, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Bill was born on August 23, 1932 and grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at McLouth Steel in Gibraltar, MI until early retirement in 1988. They lived in Anderson, SC until 2018 when they moved to Columbia, TN.
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home - Spring Hill, TN. Interment at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Full details at: https://springhill-memorial.com