Services
SWANSON FUNERAL HOME
806 E. GRAND BLVD
Detroit, MI 48207-2552
(313) 272-9000
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SWANSON FUNERAL HOME
806 E. GRAND BLVD
Detroit, MI 48207-2552
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Bibleway Temple
2995 Joy Road
Detroit, MI
View Map
Highland Park - Bishop Frank Barnes, Jr. was one of the first black owned clothing stores for men women and children in Highland Park, MI. The name of the store was Frank Barnes Clothing Emporium located at 13845 Woodward, Highland Park, MI. He passed away on March 29th, 2019 at the age of 93. A public viewing will be held at Swanson's funeral home 806 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 from 2 pm. to 8 pm. His services will be held Monday April 8th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bibleway Temple 2995 Joy Road, Detroit, MI 48026.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
