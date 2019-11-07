Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Troy Community Center, room 303
Bob Plater

Bob Plater Obituary
Bob Plater

Bob Plater died after fighting Parkinson's and dementia for several years. He was 82. Bob played football at Saginaw Arthur Hill and Michigan Tech, graduating in 1959. He worked as a civil engineer for the City of Detroit and Consulting Engineering Associates, and was one of the most active and accomplished handball players in MI. He is survived by his twin brother Bill, younger brother Edward, his wife Nadira, and his children Kristin and Brent. A memorial service will be held Sunday 11/10/19, 3pm at the Troy Community Center, room 303. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michigan Handball Association at http://www.mhandball.org/Donations.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
