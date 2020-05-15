Bobby Lee Killebrew



Naples - Bobby Lee Killebrew, 91, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Taylor, Michigan, died on May 12, 2020. We will celebrate his life from a distance, but he will always be in our hearts.



Bob graduated from Union City High School in May 1946, Union City TN. At 17, the day after he graduated, he and 5 of his football teammates went to Paris Island Marine Corps Boot Camp. After being discharged from the Marines in 1948, he enrolled in University of TN Martin. He earned money as a semi-professional boxer during college. He reenlisted with the Marines in July 1950 at the beginning of the Korean War. While stationed at the Naval Air Station Grosse Ile, MI Bob met his wife Janet (Sinclair). Honorably discharged in May 1952 with the rank of Staff Sergeant, Bob went to work for the Atomic Energy Commission in Paducah KY. It was while living in Paducah that Bob and Janet both fell in love with flying and got their pilot licenses. In 1956, they moved to Taylor, MI. Bob joined the Taylor Michigan Police Department in 1960. In 1968, he received his degree in Criminal Justice from N.T.I. New York City College. He retired as the head of the Detective Bureau with the rank of Captain in 1983. He loved being a detective and sometimes enlisted his family's help on surveillance, transporting a prisoner, or doing police sketches. Bob was a National Pistol Champion, winning the National Championship in 1969 and 1971 at Camp Perry Ohio and had tried out for the 1968 Olympic pistol team. He enjoyed putting on local shooting demonstrations. After retirement, Bob went to work as the Executive Assistance to the Mayor of Taylor MI for a few years before he and Janet permanently retired to Naples Fl. They both loved motorcycles and rode through every state but 3 in New England. They had a few close calls on their bikes. Bob was a guy who loved to tell stories…they always had at least a grain of truth.



Bob joins his beloved wife, Janet of 63 years and will be missed by his children Lydia (Ray) Jechorek, Kent Killebrew, Cindy (Larry) Neblett, Mark (Shelley) Killebrew; Bobby's cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Kelly, Chelsea, Austin (predeceased), Mary Katherine, Jonah, great-grandchildren Mia, Luke, Emma, brother Bud, extended family and many dear friends. He will be buried with Janet at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI., date TBD. Our family asks for your prayers and in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in his name to a hospice of your choice or the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.









