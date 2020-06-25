Boyzell F. Elliard
Boyzell F. Elliard

Boyzell F. Elliard died Tuesday, 6/23/20. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Detroit VA Medical Center after more than 40 years of faithful service. Boyzell also was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Detroit for over 50 years. He was not all work and no play. He enjoyed golf, jazz, and spending time with family and friends. Boyzell is survived by sons Christopher (Detroit, MI) and Leslie (Los Angeles, CA), three sisters, two brothers, and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements are in the care of Cole Home for Funerals, Inc, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit. Viewing will be Sat., 6/27/20, 5-9pm and Sunday, 6/28/20, 9am-9pm; family hour Monday, 6/29/20, 8:30a.m. followed by funeral at 9am. Please contact Cole for COVID-19 restrictions.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
