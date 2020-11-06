Bradford Jacobs
JACOBS, BRADFORD Beloved husband of Jayne Jacobs. Dear father of Kenneth (Diane) Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Daniel (Jane) Jacobs. Devoted brother Sheldon (Lana) Jacobs. Loving grandfather of Loren Jacobs, Rebecca (Brandon Tschida) Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Ryan Sarni, Arielle (Jon) Grim and Haley (Joe) Rosenbaum. Adoring great-grandfather of Adrienne Sarni, Elliot Jacobs and Jack Jacobs. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY, 2:00PM AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY IN FERNDALE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com