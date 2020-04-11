|
Bradford K. DuBois
Lake Orion - Bradford K. DuBois, born Feb. 28, 1970 in Clinton Twp, Michigan, passed away April 7, 2020 in Lake Orion, Michigan at the age of 50. Loving husband of Sharon. Dear son of Keith (Connie) DuBois and the late Nancy Booth. Dear nephew of Darlene (Donald) Wismer and cousin of Chris Rohn and Lee (Paul) Simms and their children; Cody and Brenden. A funeral service for Brad will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020