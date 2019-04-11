|
|
Bradley C. Staeb
Shelby Township - April 7, 2019 Age 60
Beloved husband of Ann Marie. Proud and loving father of Shannon Staeb, John Staeb and Steven Staeb. Loved brother of Brenda Staeb. Dear brother in law of David (Barbara) Stewart, and John (Denise) Fioritto. Dear uncle of Jennifer (Matthew) Sheff, Stephanie (Nick) Basilico, Daniel and Sarah Fioritto, and Ryan Stewart. Brad was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his numerous friends, neighbors and clients. Visitation Thursday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Friday 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44166 Utica Road (s. of Hall Rd.), Utica, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to De La Salle Collegiate High School. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019