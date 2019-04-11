Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Staeb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley C. Staeb


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bradley C. Staeb Obituary
Bradley C. Staeb

Shelby Township - April 7, 2019 Age 60

Beloved husband of Ann Marie. Proud and loving father of Shannon Staeb, John Staeb and Steven Staeb. Loved brother of Brenda Staeb. Dear brother in law of David (Barbara) Stewart, and John (Denise) Fioritto. Dear uncle of Jennifer (Matthew) Sheff, Stephanie (Nick) Basilico, Daniel and Sarah Fioritto, and Ryan Stewart. Brad was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his numerous friends, neighbors and clients. Visitation Thursday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Friday 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44166 Utica Road (s. of Hall Rd.), Utica, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to De La Salle Collegiate High School. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now