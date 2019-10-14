Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills
2215 Opkyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills
2215 Opkyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Boivin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley H. Boivin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley H. Boivin Obituary
Bradley H. Boivin

Age 42, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Nettie Boivin. Dear father of Mirabelle, Bastian, and the late Julian. Treasured son of Gene and Carol Boivin. Brother of Niki Boivin and Peter Boivin (Alexa Stanard). Uncle of Gordon Kloostra, Nathan Binder, and Naomi. Cherished son-in-law of Julian and Anne Casarez. Brother-in-law of Regina (Steve) Retan and Mara Casarez Weston. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Maya and Seth Retan, and Theo and Annie Weston. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads), Thursday, October 17, 3-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Hugo of the Hills, 2215 Opkyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, Friday, October 18, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to The ChadTough Foundation, P. O. Box 907, Saline, Mich., 48176, ChadTough.org/donate - select Tribute Gift for Team Julian. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now