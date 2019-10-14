|
Bradley H. Boivin
Age 42, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Nettie Boivin. Dear father of Mirabelle, Bastian, and the late Julian. Treasured son of Gene and Carol Boivin. Brother of Niki Boivin and Peter Boivin (Alexa Stanard). Uncle of Gordon Kloostra, Nathan Binder, and Naomi. Cherished son-in-law of Julian and Anne Casarez. Brother-in-law of Regina (Steve) Retan and Mara Casarez Weston. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Maya and Seth Retan, and Theo and Annie Weston. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads), Thursday, October 17, 3-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Hugo of the Hills, 2215 Opkyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, Friday, October 18, 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to The ChadTough Foundation, P. O. Box 907, Saline, Mich., 48176, ChadTough.org/donate - select Tribute Gift for Team Julian. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019