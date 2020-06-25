Brian Joseph Hall
Sterling Heights - Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Brian Joseph Hall, age 62, of Sterling Heights with a Memorial Mass in his honor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan 48313. Face masks are required at the church. Brian passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 17, 1957.Brian is survived by his wife Patricia, two children: John (Suzanne) and Jennifer, and was a devoted Papa to Logan and Connor. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Hall. Brian is also survived by his siblings: Craig (Maryanne), Jacqueline Phipps (late Ron), Cheryl Keyandwy (Shawn), and Bonnie (Adel) Abdallah. Brian will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please share a memory and/or sign his Guest Book at www.simplefunerals.net.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.