Brian Joseph Hall
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Joseph Hall

Sterling Heights - Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Brian Joseph Hall, age 62, of Sterling Heights with a Memorial Mass in his honor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan 48313. Face masks are required at the church. Brian passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 17, 1957.Brian is survived by his wife Patricia, two children: John (Suzanne) and Jennifer, and was a devoted Papa to Logan and Connor. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Hall. Brian is also survived by his siblings: Craig (Maryanne), Jacqueline Phipps (late Ron), Cheryl Keyandwy (Shawn), and Bonnie (Adel) Abdallah. Brian will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please share a memory and/or sign his Guest Book at www.simplefunerals.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved