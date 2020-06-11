Brian Michael Dodds



On Monday, June 8th 2020, Brian Michael Dodds, loving husband of Lisa Dodds (Haubner), passed away at the age of 62. Brian was born on December 20, 1957, in Detroit MI to Arthur and Delores Dodds (Morton). He received a degree in Construction Engineering, and was co-owner of D&R Earthmoving in Howell, MI.



Brian was never afraid to try new adventures and started D&R Earthmoving 17 years ago with his friend Don Roberts. He had a passion for the outdoors and looked forward to bow hunting season every autumn on the property where he and Lisa built their retirement home. He loved spending his evenings sitting in his pole barn with his beloved labs through the years, spending time on his tractors working the land, a cold beer, ice fishing, and his boat. He worked hard to get his pilot's license and flew as much as possible with Lisa in 517SW, his plane's call letters.



Brian is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Lisa Anne Dodds (Haubner), brother Ron Dodds (wife Lori) of Howell Michigan, and many dearly loved Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear parents, Arthur and Delores Dodds (Morton) and sisters Kathleen Pardikes and Patricia Look.



A Celebration of Life is planned on Thursday, June 18th, at Milford House Bar and Grill, 113 E. Commerce St. Milford, MI from 2:00-7:00 PM to celebrate Brian's life with family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to American Liver Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store