Bruce D. Getzan, Ed.DBruce D. Getzan, Ed.D, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.Bruce was born & raised in Detroit, Michigan where he attended Denby High School. He was a proud Alumni of the University of Michigan where he received both his BA and MA in History. At Michigan, Bruce was president of the Inter-Fraternity Council and inducted into Michigama. He served as a Legislative Assistant to the Democratic Party in Lansing, MI. He later moved with his family to Delaware and earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware. Bruce worked as a Dean of Continuing Education at colleges in a number of states including New Jersey, New York, California and then finally Hawaii, where he retired. After retirement, he moved back East to Mullica Hill to be closer to his family.He enjoyed athletics and the great outdoors and was often found swinging a golf club, riding his bike or eating blue crabs at the Delaware seashore. He loved a competitive round of tennis and spent many years as a coach, sawing off wooden racquets to encourage his girls to start early. Bruce continuously found himself back in the classroom teaching history courses with a special interest in the Presidency and Assassination of John F. Kennedy, even taking students to Dallas to relive the historical event.His true passion was Michigan football and he was a proud season ticket holder for over 50 years, attending many games with his lifelong friends and fellow alumni. You may have met him on a street once where he would chant "Go Blue!" to anyone in eyesight wearing his beloved maize and blue.Loving father of Erika Mazero (Jeff) of Mullica Hill, NJ and Ingrid Getzan Sheflin (Doug) of Ft. Collins, CO. Cherished grandfather of Michael & Matthew Mazero and Lou & Cecilia Sheflin. Dear brother of Darryl Getzan of Daytona Beach, FL.Services will be private.