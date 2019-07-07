Services
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Orion United Methodist Church
Resources
Rev. Bruce M. Denton Obituary
Rev. Bruce M. Denton

Lake Orion - Rev. Bruce M. Denton, age 68, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Bruce is survived by his wife Jeannine; sons Michael (Terri) and Christopher Denton; and granddaughters McKenzie Denton, and Tori and Taylor Beaman. He was preceded in death by his parents Douglass and Evelyn Denton; and brother, Dale. After 38 years in Ministry, Bruce retired from the Lake Orion United Methodist Church as senior pastor in 2012.

A Celebration of the Life of Bruce will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 AM at Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion and at the church on Saturday from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
